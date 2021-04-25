Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.27.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $255.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.07. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

