Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,320,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,157 shares of company stock worth $5,941,768. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $371.73 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.53 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.78.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.