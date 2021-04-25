Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 199,091 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Oracle by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

ORCL stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $216.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.63. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

