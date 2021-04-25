Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to post earnings per share of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.28. Oracle reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 47.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,665,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,931,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average is $63.63. The company has a market cap of $216.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.