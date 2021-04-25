OptionRoom Achieves Market Cap of $17.68 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $17.68 million and $480,558.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00003038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00060088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00277464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.70 or 0.01038690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,657.40 or 0.99861846 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.09 or 0.00639280 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00023006 BTC.

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

