Opera (OPRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Opera has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.42 million. Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.

NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.14. Opera has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $13.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Opera from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

