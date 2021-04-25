Opera (OPRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Opera has set its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.42 million. Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.
NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.14. Opera has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $13.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.
Opera Company Profile
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.
