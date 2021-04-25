Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $55.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of OTEX traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,995. Open Text has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.00 million. Analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

