OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.27). OneSpaWorld reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 950%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSW shares. TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

OSW opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $870.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,140,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

