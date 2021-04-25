OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.04 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 204,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 684,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,784,000 after buying an additional 48,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $87.56 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

