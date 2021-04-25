OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 573.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,471.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,373.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,225.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $982.30 and a 12 month high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,417.09.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

