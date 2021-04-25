OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

