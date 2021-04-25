OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.39

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 8238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. Research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In related news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972 over the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 117,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

