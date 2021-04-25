Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Odonate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.44.

NASDAQ ODT opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $130.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 713.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

