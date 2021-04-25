NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.17.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $201.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of -380.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.80. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $87.84 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

