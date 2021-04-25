NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $16.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $610.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,694,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,526,099. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $280.60 and a 1 year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

