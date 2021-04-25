Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $143.81 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.20 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average of $89.95.
About Futu
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
Recommended Story: Penny Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.