Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $143.81 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.20 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average of $89.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.16.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

