Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,457 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Fossil Group worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fossil Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,114,841 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after purchasing an additional 212,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,478,935 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after buying an additional 190,785 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,051,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,549 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,787 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOSL stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. Fossil Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $650.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

