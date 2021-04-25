Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 395 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $635.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

