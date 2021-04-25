Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Accel Entertainment worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Shares of ACEL opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. Analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,996,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.