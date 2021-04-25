Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 191,168 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the period. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VKTX stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $464.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

