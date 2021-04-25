Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,505 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRNX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $567.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

