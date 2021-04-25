Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of CalAmp worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,903,000 after buying an additional 193,188 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 189,411 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 100,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CalAmp by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CAMP opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $471.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $13.67.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

