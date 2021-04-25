Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Nucor updated its Q2 guidance to above $3.10 EPS.

Shares of NUE opened at $77.83 on Friday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

