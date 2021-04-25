Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE:NOC opened at $342.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $352.12. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.