Northern Trust Corp Sells 990 Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Value Line were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. Value Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $290.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 43.60% and a return on equity of 32.05%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

