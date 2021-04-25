Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,804 Shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.80% of Limestone Bancorp worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 22,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMST. Raymond James upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

LMST stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $102.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

