Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Geospace Technologies were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 278,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 97,575 shares during the period. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $8.19 on Friday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The company has a market cap of $111.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.14.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 20.08%.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

