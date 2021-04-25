Northern Trust Corp Has $540,000 Holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 341,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,764 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Target Hospitality by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 45.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,234 shares during the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $291.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.29.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

