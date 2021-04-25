Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Vuzix worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 88.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vuzix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 52,217 shares during the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vuzix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vuzix Co. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 2.09.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

