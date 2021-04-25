Northern Trust Corp Buys 169,454 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 124.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Ocugen worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCGN opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $18.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

