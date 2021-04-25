Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.53. 897,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,125. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $110.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.90.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

