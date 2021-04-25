Northcoast Research Weighs in on The TJX Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The TJX Companies in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a PE ratio of 117.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,259 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.