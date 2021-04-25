North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Acquires C$68,370.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,370.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,750.00.

On Friday, April 16th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,775.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 699,403 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,085,537.55.

NOA opened at C$13.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.76. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$6.22 and a 52-week high of C$16.49. The company has a market cap of C$414.51 million and a PE ratio of 8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$136.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on North American Construction Group to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.21.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

