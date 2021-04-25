Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 664,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 182,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,248,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,956,000 after purchasing an additional 105,513 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KELYA has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

