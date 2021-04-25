Norges Bank Invests $16.51 Million in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 461,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.12% of AMC Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 45.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $52.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,781 shares of company stock worth $3,547,824. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

