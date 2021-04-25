Nordic Semiconductor ASA’s (NDCVF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NDCVF opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $23.35.
About Nordic Semiconductor ASA
