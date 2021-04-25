Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.82.

NOMD opened at $29.04 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $784.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,468,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 449.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 798,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 653,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,242,000 after buying an additional 604,379 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,274,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,074,000 after buying an additional 583,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,047,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

