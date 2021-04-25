Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $816.16 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will post sales of $816.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $813.16 million to $819.15 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $753.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $784.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.44 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NOMD traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. 370,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,178. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.71.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.