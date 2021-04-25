Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.87 Billion

Brokerages expect that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report $5.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.78 billion. Nokia reported sales of $5.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $26.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $26.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.23 billion to $26.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 24,070,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,100,016. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

