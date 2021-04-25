NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NMI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

NMIH stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NMI has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NMI by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 24,128 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of NMI by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NMI by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter valued at $11,859,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $260,818.24. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,455 shares of company stock worth $2,036,114. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

