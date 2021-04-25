nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.17 Million

Analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce $60.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.31 million to $60.70 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $43.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year sales of $268.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.94 million to $271.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $312.71 million, with estimates ranging from $307.50 million to $323.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LASR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $301,800.00. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in nLIGHT by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LASR stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $30.79. 153,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,196. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

