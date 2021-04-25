NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Raised by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 58.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $214,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $130.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.79. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $205.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

