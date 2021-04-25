Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,352,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after buying an additional 92,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares during the period.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

