Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

Nielsen has decreased its dividend by 77.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.