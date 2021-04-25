NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 434 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

PBE opened at $76.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.28. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

