NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $327,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 675.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 42,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $59.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.68.

