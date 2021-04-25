NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UWM. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,373,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,715,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,605,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,480,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,534,000.

NYSEARCA UWM opened at $116.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.30. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $126.33.

