NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $443.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.19 and a 1-year high of $444.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

