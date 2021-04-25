NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 36 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $5,270,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total value of $664,860.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,879 shares in the company, valued at $55,683,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,746 shares of company stock worth $89,124,457 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $380.79 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.81 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.43 and its 200 day moving average is $348.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 94.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

