NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2,919.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.24.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $38.41 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

